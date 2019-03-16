John Stamos may have just won his troll war with Nick Jonas.

The Fuller House star teased fans -- and Nick -- on Friday as he posted an Instagram photo of himself getting a tattoo... of the "Jealous" singer's face.

"#jobrosforlife," Stamos captioned the pic, which shows a tattoo artist getting ready to ink the portrait on the actor's arm.

Followers couldn't help but freak out over the snap, with some praising Stamos for going next-level on his continued teasing of the Jonas Brothers, and others worried that Stamos' new tatt might actually be real. While Nick has yet to reply, his brother, Kevin, couldn't help but react to the photo. "No way!!!!" he wrote in the comments.

Stamos' wife, Caitlin, meanwhile said, '@nickjonas will have to name his firstborn John Stamos."

It all started when Stamos stepped out wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt. Nick was later photographed in a sweatshirt which had the photo of Stamos displayed across the chest. Stamos then posed with that photo on a pillow case last week, while Nick took a nap with that photo displayed on a giant duvet. After Stamos' tattoo prank, it's now Nick's move.

ET was with Stamos at the 2018 American Music Awards last October, where he rocked another JoBros shirt.

"I am the fourth Jonas Brother," he joked. "I love those guys."

See more in the video below.

