The Stamos family is heading to the happiest place on Earth!

ET caught up with John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, at the premiere of Mary Poppins Returns in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, and they were beyond giddy to see the highly anticipated film. The couple -- who admitted to bringing extra tissues to the premiere because even the promos made them cry -- revealed that they’re gearing up to bring their 7-month-old son, Billy, to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

“We're going to Disney World tomorrow -- I'm hosting the Candle Light Procession there -- so it's like full-on Disney,” Stamos, 55, said. “We're taking our son for the first time!”

McHugh, 32, was overjoyed about their impending trip to the Magic Kingdom, revealing that their outfits for the visit had been planned for a while.

“We have lots of Disneybounds ready,” McHugh said, referencing regular outfits that are inspired by Disney characters. “...You might see some of those this weekend with our whole family.”

Needless to say, little Billy will have outfit changes galore.

“He's got literally every costume under the sun,” McHugh mused. "His suitcase has been packed for over a week, so pretty much everything that he can dress up as, he will be dressing up as that.”

The Disney excitement comes as no surprise for the couple, who are noted fans of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Last October, Stamos and McHugh got engaged at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

For the proposal, Stamos enlisted the help of some of his Disney friends to make a video with romantic moments from Disney and Pixar movies, which ended with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid urging Stamos to "just ask the girl."

After announcing McHugh's pregnancy in December and tying the knot in February, the couple jetted off to Disney World in Orlando for their honeymoon.

When they return from yet another Disney getaway, McHugh and Stamos plan to turn all their attention to getting ready for Christmas.

“We're hosting and I'm stoked,” McHugh gushed. “I can't wait to decorate the house! Once we get back from Disney World all [of the] decorations are going up.”

Even Billy will be getting in on the holiday decorations! “We're going to dress him as the Elf on the Shelf and leave him there till New Years,” Stamos quipped.

Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters Dec. 19. Watch the video below for more on the adorable family:

