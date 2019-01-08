Fantastic Fuller House four alert!

John Stamos and Bob Saget enjoyed a double date with their wives in Los Angeles, California, on Monday evening.

Stamos, aka Uncle Jesse, and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, took a night off from baby duty to their nine-month-old son, Billy, to hang with Saget and his wife, Kelly Rizzo, during a fun-filled evening out.

The four snapped a pic at the booth of a West Hollywood eatery with Saget sharing the pic on Instagram.

“What can you say about someone you’ve loved for so long and want to spend the rest of your life with? But enough about @JohnStamos - We are both so lucky to have married these wonderful beautiful women- @eattravelrock and @caitlinskybound,” Saget, 62, wrote. “And we know which one we are each married to ... whew.”

Food and travel blogger Rizzo, 39, also shared the snap on her Instagram Story, writing, “Love having dinner with my brother and sister-in-law.”

The actors popped the question to their gorgeous partners less than three weeks apart in 2017, then tied the knot last year -- Stamos, 55, in February and Saget in October.

While clearly enjoying their date night, Stamos and McHugh are also loving their new life as parents, with Stamos telling ET in November how the couple was excitedly planning Billy’s first Disney World trip.

