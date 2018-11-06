John Stamos had a hilariously awkward moment at a fertility clinic.

The 55-year-old actor stopped by Busy Tonight on Monday, where he dished all about his trip to the fertility clinic when he and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, were trying to start a family.

“This is an absolutely true story, and I’ve been waiting to tell this story,” he told Busy Philipps, the show’s host. “[We were] trying to get pregnant and we had to do a thing, and we had to go to a fertility place and I had to go give a sperm sample.”

“I went into this little room where they go, ‘Go in there...’ And they said, ‘If you need any stimulation or whatever, there’s videos and there’s a TV here, just turn the thing,’” he continued. “I turn the TV on… and it’s on Fuller House. My hand to God.”

“I’m like, if I’m going to masturbate to myself, it’s going to be my old self, not the new one,” he quipped.

Despite the slightly embarrassing moment, everything turned out well, as Stamos and McHugh, 32, welcomed their son Billy in April.

“I’ve waited a long time. I’m 72 years old now, so,” Stamos joked of fatherhood. “I’ve yakked about it. I’ve been on TV with babies. And I do feel like now when I’m holding him, someone’s going to come take him. I don’t allow the word ‘cut’ to be said in my house.”

Stamos continued gushing about being a dad, telling Philipps that it’s the “best time” of his life.

“It’s just so beautiful. It’s just the perfect time,” he said. “I’m glad I waited so I could devote my total self to my wife and to my child and forget about myself, because you get tired of your own self after a while, right?”

Seven-month-old Billy brings lots of love to the Stamos house, thanks in large part to his namesake, Stamos’ dad, William Stamos, who died in 1998.

“My wife was so gracious to let me name him after my father, Bill. Billy,” he said. “It was my dad’s birthday yesterday, and he’s been gone a long time, so just to have his energy back in the house and say his name brings back all that, and it’s just the best time in my life.”

ET’s Lauren Zima caught up with Stamos last month, where he shared that he and McHugh are already plotting baby number two!

"We have this cruise planned, a family cruise, Caitlin's been like, 'We've got to have a baby! We've got to have a baby.' And then she's like, 'You know it's going to interfere with the cruise, so we might have to wait,'" Stamos said before adding, "But it'll be soon."

