Sometimes the best of friends don’t exactly make things easy for co-workers.



Game of Thrones co-stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams cover the latest issue of Rolling Stone and in the pair’s interview with the magazine, Turner admits that, after their characters were reunited in season seven of the hit HBO show, their on-set shenanigans sometimes slowed down production.



“We’re a nightmare to work with,” Turner tells the publication. “If you’re working with your best friend, you will never get any work done, ever. Anytime we tried to be serious about anything, it’s just the hardest thing in the world. I think they really regretted putting us in scenes together. It was difficult.”



Although the show’s creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, didn’t reinforce Turner’s “nightmare” statement, they did admit that the girls all-day joking did sometimes interrupt work.



“It was great to have two insanely witty people playing off each other between setups,” Benioff and Weiss wrote to the publication. “Although they did decide to start talking in a Northern (English) accent, which may be real and may be their own invention — being Americans, we couldn’t tell. But they would sometimes talk in this accent all day. Every once in a while it would find its way into a scene, and we’d have to remind them Sansa and Arya don’t talk like that.”

During their joint interview, Turner also briefly discussed working with Bryan Singer, who directed the actress in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse. He has since found himself under intense scrutiny over allegations of sexual misconduct -- which he has vehemently denied.



“Our time together was, like Rami [Malek] said, unpleasant,” she says, referencing the Oscar winner's admission on working with Singer on Bohemian Rhapsody. “You go into something and you think it’s going to be a huge dream, and then you figure out, ‘Oh, wait. I have to be very strategic about everything. And Harvey Weinstein is Joffrey or Ramsay. Probably worse than that. A White Walker.'"



The 23-year-old actress also discussed tackling her first starring role in a feature film with the forthcoming Dark Phoenix and the pressure that comes with it.



“Every other scene in Dark Phoenix is, like, the most intense scene I’ve ever done,” she explains, later discussing how she’s also dealt with mental health concerns along the way. “I’m just a nervous wreck at the moment … Depression for sure, anxiety, all of those things. I still experience it, but I had therapy, I’m on medication, and I feel so much better. The fact that I spoke to someone changed my life.”



Turner, who got engaged to Joe Jonas in 2017, briefly discussed settling into living with the singer in New York City.



“Our bedroom is still full of boxes,” she tells the magazine. “And we have two dogs living in there as well.”

Meanwhile, Williams weighed in on the steep challenge of embracing the cold exactitude of Arya Stark on her killing spree while growing up in real life.



“I was becoming a woman,” she says, “and then having to wear this thing that’s kind of like what the queen does — I think the queen has to have a bra that pushes her t*ts under her armpits.”



“And it got worse, ’cause it kept growing, and they put this little fat belly on me to make it even out,” she adds. “I was, like, 15: ‘I just wanna be a girl and have a boyfriend!’ That was when it sucked. The first time they gave me a bra in my trailer, I was like, ‘Yes! I’m a woman!’”



The 21-year-old also chats candidly about her role in New Mutants, an X-Men spinoff that’s mired in production purgatory thanks to Disney’s merger with Fox. It was originally set to be released in April 2018, but now has an Aug. 2, 2019 premiere date.

“Who knows when the f**k that’s gonna come out,” she states. There were supposed to be reshoots to ‘make it scarier,’ but that hasn’t happened. “Hopefully this interview will make everyone hurry up a little bit!”



Last year, Williams confirmed to fans that she’s not only attending Turner’s wedding, she’s also going to be a bridesmaid.



“Oh, I already got it,” Williams confirmed to Radio Times, when asked if she’s going to be by Turner’s side at the ceremony. “It’s very exciting. It’s kind of bizarre though.”



At the time, production on the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones hadn’t wrapped yet and Williams admitted that her co-star was waiting until they finished to start really beginning wedding preparations — but that’s easier said than done.



“We’re waiting until the season’s done, until we get into any of that,” she said. “But I think she’s already letting her little heart wonder and imagine.”

Season eight of Game of Thrones arrives on April 14 on HBO.

GET MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Real-Life 'Game of Thrones' Love Story

'Game of Thrones': An Ode to Lyanna Mormont, the Greatest Character There Ever Was

'Game of Thrones' New Season 8 Art Revealed: What Does It Mean?

Related Gallery