The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is almost here, and while we don't know who will end up sitting on the Iron Throne, we wouldn't mind it being Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey).

The Lady of Bear Island may be small, but she's mighty (and to be honest, our favorite character on Game of Thrones). She's a lil' badass, straight to the point and loyal to the bone.

The feisty 10-year-old is tied to the Starks by name as well as by house. Named after Ned's sister (and Jon Snow's mother) Lyanna Stark, little Lyanna became the head of House Mormont after her mother, Maege, died fighting for Robb Stark in the War of the Five Kings.

Though she's not the only Mormont we know -- sup, Jorah? -- after Maege's older brother, Jeor, joined the Night's Watch and Jorah was exiled to Essos, Lyanna is the Mormont we've got! Here are seven reasons why we love our girl Lyanna:

1. Her Word Is Her Bond

Though we hadn't actually seen Lyanna yet, who can forget her sassy note to Stannis Baratheon in season five, refusing to support him in his quest to be king? "Bear Island knows no king but the King in the North, whose name is Stark," she wrote... and she meant it.

2. She's Not Concerned With Petty Things

Flattery doesn't get you much of anywhere with Lyanna -- as Sansa learned in season six, episode seven, while trying to secure House Mormont's support in her and Jon's battle against Ramsay Bolton.

"I doubt it," Lyanna replied when Sansa told her she'd grow into a great "beauty." "My mother wasn't a great beauty or any other kind of beauty. She was a great warrior, though. She died fighting for your brother, Robb."

3. Her Time Is Valuable -- and She Knows It

Small talk? Lyanna doesn't have time for it. And she'll tell you right to your face.

4. She's Got Attitude

Leave it to Lyanna to put a bunch of old men in their place. While the lords of the North expressed their outrage at Jon Snow's wish to have men, women and children above age 10 come together to fight against the White Walkers in the season seven premiere, Lyanna was all for it. "I don't plan on knitting by the fire while men fight for me," she quipped.

5. And She Knows How to Give a Speech

The rest of Lyanna's speech that day was just as powerful -- leaving much of the room without words.

"I might be small, Lord Glover, and I might be a girl, but I am every bit as much a Northerner as you," she said. "And I don't need your permission to defend the North. We will begin training every man, woman, boy and girl on Bear Island."

6. Just Look at Her

SHE'S A HERO.

7. She's Fierce AF

If one Bear Islander is worth 10 mainlanders, then Lyanna Mormont is definitely worthy of the Iron Throne. We'd fight alongside of her just for the chance of a Lyanna nod of approval -- case closed!

Game of Thrones returns April 14 on HBO. See more on the show in the video below.

