'Game of Thrones' New Season 8 Art Revealed: What Does It Mean?

The final season of Game of Thrones is less than a month away and HBO just shared a new image that combines two of the show’s most important images.



On Thursday morning, the show’s Instagram account posted a new, very subtle, video clip. At first glance, it’s clearly the Iron Throne — the seat of power in King’s Landing made up of thousands of swords from vanquished enemies.



However, upon closer inspection, it is much more. At the bottom of the image are two eyes — the fiery, shimmering golden eyes of a dragon. And its long pupils are the only things that move within the video.

Is this an amalgam of both the coveted throne and one of Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) children hinting at something? Or merely toying with fans who just love to theorize as to how the beloved show is going to draw to a close? Perhaps the image is challenging the concept that the Iron Throne is the most coveted seat in the land -- after all, there is no safer or more powerful position than riding on the back of one of the three fire-breathing dragons.

And if this is the case, it comes with its own eerie chill. As fans know, where once there were three dragons doing the bidding of Daenerys and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), and now there are only two: Drogon and Rhaegal. Viserion was killed and reanimated by the Night King.

As the finale of season 7 showed, having only only one dragon is a big boon for the White Walkers and their zombie army. Undead Viserion swiftly brought down the ancient northern wall in minutes, clearing the way for the icy invaders.



Perhaps this image is also hinting at how inextricably linked the Iron Throne is with the thought-to-be extinct dragons. The famously uncomfortable seat was supposedly forged by dragonfire. Or maybe the show’s creators are simply offering that the pursuit of power is a very dangerous game in Westeros. Game of Thrones returns on April 14, when HBO will hopefully give us some answers.



