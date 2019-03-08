The end is near.

After eight seasons, Game of Thrones is concluding and you won't want to miss what goes down in Westeros. As Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow and the Starks go up against the Army of the Dead and the Lannisters in the final Battle of Winterfell, here is how you can watch the final season in all its glory.

The eighth and final season of GoT premieres Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. Here are your options on how to stream the series if you don't have premium cable.

If you already have HBO through your cable or satellite provider, you have free access to HBO Go. Download the app to your phones, tablets, connected TVs and gaming consoles to instantly stream all six episodes. You can also watch all previous seasons of the fantasy series.

This is a standalone subscription to HBO that does not require you to have a cable or satellite package. For $15 a month, the HBO Now app or browser (HBONow.com) lets you stream the series via mobile devices, smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku.

ADD HBO TO STREAMING SERVICES

Hulu: Subscribers can enjoy HBO on Hulu free for one week, then just $14.99 per month after.

Amazon Prime: Get a 7-day free HBO trial and then pay $14.99 per month after.

DirecTV Now: For $40 a month, get HBO (as well as over 65+ cable channels). Best option for those who also want other premium channels.

PlayStation Vue: The gaming console offers HBO for $15 a month.

For more on the final season of GoT, watch below.

