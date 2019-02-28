The final battle for the Iron Throne is upon us!



On Thursday, HBO perfectly illustrated what’s at stake in the finale episodes of Game of Thrones, posting 20 new posters featuring ALL of the meteoric show’s key players sitting on the throne made of a thousand swords.



Naturally, a front runner is Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), offering a stoic, resolute look in a full-length muted garment and red gloves. But her newfound love interest Jon Snow (Kit Harington) isn’t far behind, gripping Longclaw and giving the camera his most cagey glare.



And there’s no denying that Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) also looks awfully comfortable on the most menacing piece of furniture in Westeros. Also, it has to be said, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) looks positively grim as he sits on the throne, which has seemingly plagued his life for years.

However, when it comes to striking fear into the hearts of diehard GoT fans, no one can compete with the Night King’s (Isaac Hempstead Wright) image, who looks fittingly chilling from his seat on the throne.



Along with each image is a quote from or about the character. For instance, on Snow’s poster is the quote “We know no king, but the King in the North.” HBO is asking fans of the series to throw their allegiance behind their favorite character with these images, using the hashtag #ForTheThrone.



As newly-released stills from the upcoming season make clear, while the Army of the Dead marches south, winter is spread throughout the land, factions are massing to fight back, and Cersei is more isolated than ever.

While promoting her new film Fighting with My Family, Headey spoke with ET about how the character that fans love to hate might fare (or perish) as the curtain draws on the epic series.



“I think I had many fantasies about how Cersei would -- if she were to -- die,” she stated. “But I think it was, every year, anyone's lying if they say they didn't kind of rush to the end of each script and go, ‘Oh, PHEW!’”



She later added: “I think people will be surprised at every turn this season.”



Game of Thrones season 8 premieres on HBO on April 14.



