Don’t mess with Cersei Lannister!



On Tuesday, Lena Headey, the British actress behind the diabolical queen of Westeros on Game of Thrones, put a troll on blast after they had the gall to suggest she no longer post videos of herself without makeup.



The 45-year-old thespian took a screenshot of the nasty comment and captioned it with this incredible response: “I shall continue to not wear make up. Go f--- your self.”



The commenter presumably was prompted by a video Headey recently posted of herself going makeup-free while aboard a plane and updating her fans on her jam-packed schedule.



Her hilarious response arrives just a week after HBO released a slew of new images teasing how everyone’s favorite GoT character will be faring when the eighth and final season premieres in two months.

Most of the images offer close-ups of the cast bundled up as the White Walkers and their army of undead march south, bringing winter with them. However, the still of Cersei is a wide shot showcasing the master manipulator standing alone in an empty chamber.



The images also show the Starks reconvening at Winterfell, lending the show a return to its beginnings, in a sense. However, Cersei appears more alone than ever.



Games of Thrones returns on April 14 on HBO.



