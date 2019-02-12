'Game of Thrones' Lena Headey Claps Back After Troll Tells Her to Wear Makeup
Don’t mess with Cersei Lannister!
On Tuesday, Lena Headey, the British actress behind the diabolical queen of Westeros on Game of Thrones, put a troll on blast after they had the gall to suggest she no longer post videos of herself without makeup.
The 45-year-old thespian took a screenshot of the nasty comment and captioned it with this incredible response: “I shall continue to not wear make up. Go f--- your self.”
The commenter presumably was prompted by a video Headey recently posted of herself going makeup-free while aboard a plane and updating her fans on her jam-packed schedule.
Her hilarious response arrives just a week after HBO released a slew of new images teasing how everyone’s favorite GoT character will be faring when the eighth and final season premieres in two months.
Most of the images offer close-ups of the cast bundled up as the White Walkers and their army of undead march south, bringing winter with them. However, the still of Cersei is a wide shot showcasing the master manipulator standing alone in an empty chamber.
The images also show the Starks reconvening at Winterfell, lending the show a return to its beginnings, in a sense. However, Cersei appears more alone than ever.
Games of Thrones returns on April 14 on HBO.
