'Game of Thrones': Things Get Icy in First Photos of Final Season

The first photos of Game of Thrones' final season are here.

HBO released the first 14 photos from Thrones' eighth and final season on Wednesday, and from the looks of it, we're in for a chilly conclusion.

Winter is officially here, as Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) are seen bundled up and presumably plotting how exactly they'll stop the approaching White Walker army. Cersei (Lena Headey) is all by her lonesome, pictured away from her brother/lover -- and "Kingslayer" turned queen betrayer -- Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), who, after the season seven finale, might just team up with our friends in the North.

Also pictured is Arya (Maisie Williams), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and more. See every photo from the new season below.

HBO

HBO

HBO

HBO

HBO

HBO

HBO

HBO

HBO

HBO

HBO

HBO

While the Game of Thrones cast is remaining tight-lipped on the series' final season, Harington did reveal the show's ending to his wife, Rose Leslie.

"I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn't talk to me for about three days," he recently told KISS Breakfast's Tom Green and Daisy Maskell. "And she'd asked!"

"I can't really answer whether I'm happy or not. I don't think it's about happy or sad really. I’m satisfied with what they did, but I don't know whether I'll be really satisfied until I see it," he added. "It's quite nice walking around, which will only happen for a few months before everyone's seen it, knowing. I know and no one else does. I know how it wraps up. Yeah, I think it's gonna be groundbreaking."

Game of Thrones returns April 14 on HBO. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kit Harington Says Wife Rose Leslie Didn't Talk to Him for 3 Days After Learning 'Game of Thrones' Ending

Maisie Williams Says 'GoT' Fans Won't Be 'Satisfied' by Finale: Everything We Know About Season 8

'Game of Thrones' Star Sophie Turner Says She Wasn’t Allowed to Wash Her Hair for 'Years' During Filming

Related Gallery