We're less than three months away from the season eight premiere of Game of Thrones, and it sounds like fans will be in for quite the ride.

After seven seasons and nearly 10 years of battles, dragons, white walkers and shifty, shady power plays, the HBO series will come to a close with its eighth and final season, premiering in April. And though we don't have many original characters left (RIP Hodor, Khal Drogo, the nicer Baratheon kids, everyone in the Sept of Baelor and most of the Stark family), it seems we should expect more death in the show's last six episodes.

Here's what we've learned about Game of Thrones' final season, as told by the series' cast and crew.

We Won't Be Satisfied

During an interview with Sky News on Thursday, Maisie Williams warned that fans might not be too thrilled with how things conclude.

"I don't think anyone is going to be satisfied [when it ends]," she shared. "I don't think anyone wants it to end, but I'm really proud of this final season."

The actress plays Arya Stark, one the characters fans are hoping will make it out of this final season alive. A photo Williams shared from her last day of filming, however, hinted it won't be easy.

But Kit Harington Is

During an interview with The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show in January, Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, said he was "maybe not happy, but very satisfied" with the show’s ending.

"It's like when you finish a book, you're not happy it's over, are you? You don't finish a good book and say, 'I'm happy I finished that.' But you have this grief that it's over, and it's exactly the same with nine years doing this show. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there's always this bit of you that's like, ‘Oh'; there's this loss around it,'" he explained.

"I'm so excited for people to see it," Harington continued. "I think it's going to be extraordinary; hopefully it'll change TV again like it did originally, and break boundaries. I think it might."

It's Going to Take a Lot to Get Through the Season

Harington's Snow seemingly gets put through the wringer in season eight -- alongside several other characters.

"The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us. Everyone was broken at the end," the actor recently told GQ Australia. "I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f**king tiring."

"We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, 'Right, I’m f**king sick of this,'" he added. "I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, 'I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day -- but I’m done.'"

A Happy Ending Isn't Likely

Though his character, Littlefinger, was brutally killed off by Arya at the end of season seven, Aidan Gillen told ET last year that he has an idea of how the show will conclude, though confessed that in season seven, the consensus was that the cast, writers and showrunners "didn't know" how it would end.

"I always thought it'd be nice for it to have a happy ending," he shared. "But I can't imagine that would be appropriate."

But "Betrayal" Is Definitely in the Cards

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

From dealing with Joffrey to Littlefinger to Ramsey, Sophie Turner's Sansa Stark has been through a lot, and according to the actress, that'll continue next season. Though Sansa has slayed her abusers, there's still quite a bit of evil out there in Westeros and a new enemy that just broke through The Wall.

"This season is bloodier than ever," Turner told 1883 Magazine last July. "It’s full of betrayal, full of war, full of danger. That’s all I can say without giving too much away.”

And Death Is Unavoidable

Francesca Orsi, HBO SVP of Drama, spilled details of the show's season eight table read at theINTV Conference in Israel last March, where she confirmed that while we've been anxiously awaiting winter, death is coming with it.

“It was a really powerful moment in our lives and our careers,” she said, per Variety. “None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one-by-one they started falling down to their deaths.”

Orsi noted that everyone stood and applauded for 15 to 20 minutes after wrapping the table read. “It was amazing,” she said. “By the very end, everyone looked down and looked up and tears were in their eyes.”

And while speaking with ET at the 2018 Emmys in September, GoT creator George R. R. Martin seemed to corroborate that few characters get through season eight alive.

"No comment," he teased when asked if death was on the horizon. "But all men must die. Valar Morghulis."

Season Eight Will Be "Bittersweet"

"[It will be] bittersweet, like... [J. R. R.] Tolkien... the end of Lord of the Rings, which I always found had a bittersweet quality," Martin shared on the Emmys red carpet. "That's the kind of thing I like."

Star Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, also spoke to ET at the event. "We have finished filming the final season, which has been incredible, an incredible process, and I think we have all worked incredibly hard to give you all the gift you deserve," she shared.

But Some Characters Get a "Beautiful" Ending

Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister on the drama, told ET last October that he feels good about Thrones' highly anticipated finale.

"There are no better writers in television than [showrunners] Dan Weiss and David Benioff. They ended it brilliantly. Better than I could have imagined and you people are in for it," Dinklage said.

He added, "It ends beautifully for my character whether it be tragic or not."

It Will "Live Up to the Hype"

During an interview with ET last November, director David Nutter, who helms episodes one, two and four of the new season, said he was "nervous" but "confident" fans would like season eight -- at least how it starts.

"If you're a fan of the show, you will be completely satisfied by where the series goes to. They've really done a tremendous job in servicing the drama and the characters and so forth, and there are many ups and downs and twists and turns all across the Game of Thrones society and the world they are," he said, playing coy about whether he's directed a death this season following his brutal Red Wedding episode in season three.

Nutter did share, however, that the table read of all six episodes of season eight had the cast and crew "emotional." "It's a magical thing you watch," he said. "And it's funny because one of the actors hadn't really read what was happening next. He read the sequences as they were happening, and it was quite an emotional time for all of us to see where this whole story goes to."

"It's such a complete and satisfying finale and where the show goes to, and the journey that it takes, that it lives up to the hype and lives up to why the audience loves the show so much. It's going to be something quite, very special," Nutter added.

Game of Thrones returns April 14 on HBO. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Game of Thrones' Star Sophie Turner Says She Wasn’t Allowed to Wash Her Hair for 'Years' During Filming

Kit Harington Says He's 'Not Happy But Very Satisfied' With How 'Game of Thrones' Ends

'Game of Thrones' Final Season Premiere Date Revealed

Related Gallery