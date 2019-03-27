HBO knows we're not quite ready to say goodbye to Game of Thrones.

The premium cable network announced on Wednesday its plans to air a two-hour documentary on the TV series' final season, one week after the show's epic finale. Game of Thrones: The Last Watch will take viewers behind the scenes of GOT, as British filmmaker Janie Finlay spent a year with the cast and crew chronicling the creation of the series' grueling final season.

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss serve as executive producers on the documentary, alongside fellow Thrones EP Bernadette Caulfield.

During a recent interview with ET, director David Nutter, who helms GOT's upcoming season eight premiere, said that the final season will "live up to the hype."

"I know that I can say this: If you're a fan of the show, you will be completely satisfied by where the series goes to. They've really done a tremendous job in servicing the drama and the characters and so forth, and there are many ups and downs and twists and turns all across the Game of Thrones society and the world they are," Nutter said.

"It's such a complete and satisfying finale and where the show goes to, and the journey that it takes, that it lives up to the hype and lives up to why the audience loves the show so much," he added. "It's going to be something quite, very special."

Game of Thrones returns April 14, and Game of Thrones: The Last Watch will air May 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

