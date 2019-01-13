'Game of Thrones' Final Season Premiere Date Revealed

Send your ravens -- we have a premiere date!

Three months before Game of Thrones' eighth and final season is set to debut, we have an official premiere date: April 14. HBO shared the news on Sunday, just before the season premiere of True Detective.

The announcement of Thrones' premiere date comes just one week after fans were gifted with the first footage of season eight. A seconds-long snippet included in a preview of HBO's 2019 schedule showed Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) coming face to face with her brother -- or cousin, actually -- Jon Snow (Kit Harington), and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) -- who fans just found out is actually Jon's aunt.

While we don't know what's in store for Jon and the rest of our favorite living Thrones' characters, if the final season is anything like it was for the cast filming it, we're in for a brutal six weeks.

"The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us. Everyone was broken at the end," Harington said in a recent interview with GQ Australia. "I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f**king tiring."

"We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, 'Right, I’m f**king sick of this,'" he added. "I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, 'I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day -- but I’m done.'"

