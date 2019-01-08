Kit Harington doesn't miss Game of Thrones -- yet.

The 32-year-old actor covers the January/February issue of GQ Australia, and inside the magazine, he opens up about being pushed to the limit filming GOT's eighth and final season... so much so, that he felt "f**king sick of this."

"The last season of Thrones, seemed to be designed to break us. Everyone was broken at the end," Harington said. "I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f**king tiring."

"We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, 'Right, I’m f**king sick of this,'" he added. "I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, 'I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day -- but I’m done.'"

After nearly a decade of playing Jon Snow, Harington said he's most looking forward to the monotony of everyday life.

"I think people who don’t work in film or TV don’t realize quite how disorientating it is being away from home all the time," he remarked. "The process of going to work, having a day with your colleagues, coming back to your family, cooking, having stuff in the fridge…it sounds odd to say, but it’s the thing I’m looking forward to most. After nine years I’ll be at home. In one place. Static.”

The actor is also looking forward to spending time with his new wife, Rose Leslie, whom he met on the show. The two played love interests on the HBO series, which Haringon -- tired of GOT as he may be -- can't help but be grateful for.

"A lot of people meet their other halves at work. Our work just happened to be this iconic TV show," he shared. "It dawned on me, recently, and I have no idea if we will, but say me and Rose do have children. They’ll know. They’ll be able to see the genesis of their parents getting together. Which is quite a wonderful thought, really."

"I thank the show for everything. But more than anything else, I thank it for introducing me to her," Harington gushed.

The first footage of GOT's final season debuted on Sunday, in a seconds-long teaser showing Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) reunited with Jon Snow for the first time, and meeting Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

While the clip didn't give us much to go off of, director David Nutter -- who helms the season eight premiere -- recently promised ET that it'll "live up to the hype."

"It was the first time that I was able to actually direct the premiere episode of the season, so I'm just nervous. Hopefully, the audience will like it, starting season eight, but I'm very confident that they will," he said, playing coy about much-speculated character deaths.

"I know that I can say this: If you're a fan of the show, you will be completely satisfied by where the series goes to. They've really done a tremendous job in servicing the drama and the characters and so forth, and there are many ups and downs and twists and turns all across the Game of Thrones society and the world they are," Nutter expressed.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO in April. See more in the video below.

