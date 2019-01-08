'Game of Thrones' Prequel Casts 8 Up-and-Coming Actors

Some of Hollywood’s most promising stars have been handpicked to head to Westeros!



ET can confirm that HBO and series creator George R. R. Martin and showrunner Jane Goldman have tapped eight actors to join the cast of the forthcoming prequel to Game of Thrones -- Naomi Ackie, Jamie Campbell Bower, Denise Gough, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp and Toby Regbo.



All of the newly named series regulars have already caught the eye of Hollywood and joined coveted projects. For instance, 27-year-old Ackie will be appearing in J.J. Abrams' upcoming Star Wars sequel and Bower has appeared in everything from Sweeney Todd to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Perhaps this prequel will be just opportunity to provide a breakout role for one or more of them.

Naomi Watts is slated to star in the series alongside Josh Whitehouse. In November, ET spoke with the 50-year-old actress about climbing aboard such a hotly anticipated show. That's where she admitted that she hasn’t been watching Game of Thrones over the years and needed to play catchup.



“I am late coming to it, I have to say,” she said. “But that's how I am with lots of things in life. I am binging it right now and studying. It's very exciting.”



Here’s the upcoming show’s official description: “Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

Meanwhile, the first official footage from GoT’s eighth season aired during the 2019 Golden Globes. In the brief clip, which was part of an HBO promo showcasing their lineup, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) greets Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and tells the former, "Winterfell is yours, your grace."

Although unsurprising, it appears as though the North is unifying behind Snow and his new ladylove.



The final season of the epic fantasy arrives in April on HBO.



