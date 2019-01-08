Daniel Dae Kim is making his way in front of the camera on The Good Doctor.

The 50-year-old actor, who serves as an executive producer on ABC's medical drama, will appear on the series in a multi-episode arc during the back half of the second season, ET has learned. This marks Kim's first TV role following his exit from Hawaii Five-0 in July 2017 over a reported salary dispute.

Kim will play Dr. Jackson Han, a brash new Chief of Surgery at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. He will appear in the final four episodes of the season, making his debut in episode 15, which will be directed by series star Freddie Highmore.

“As a fan of our show, I’m thrilled to be doing a guest arc with such a talented, kind and hard-working cast," Kim said in a statement to ET. "[Showrunner] David [Shore] and I have been looking for the right opportunity and we’ve found a character that’s both dynamic and surprising. It’s an added bonus for my character to be directed by our own Freddie Highmore, who’s proving to be as talented behind the camera as in front of it. it’s been a lot of fun already and I’m excited for the episodes to air.”

Daniel Dae Kim first appears in the 15th episode of 'The Good Doctor' season two. ABC

At a PaleyFest panel in March 2018, Kim addressed whether he would ever play a character on The Good Doctor.

"I would love to, at some point," Kim teased at the time. "I'm such a fan of the writing. I'm also such a fan of these actors. As satisfied as I've been watching behind the monitors, there's a part of me as an actor that really wants to play with talented people. So if there's the right storyline, I wouldn't be surprised if I make an appearance sometime."

Last May, Highmore revealed to ET he would be stepping behind the camera on The Good Doctor for the first time, explaining that he enjoyed being a part of each facet of the show, "That’s what excites me. I think when you’re on a project that’s as compelling as The Good Doctor is, it’s all-consuming and that’s a positive thing.”

The Good Doctor also stars Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Tamlyn Tomita, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee and Paige Spara.

The Good Doctor returns Monday, Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Good Doctor' Star Says Fans 'Should Be Nervous' About Character's Fate After Cliffhanger (Exclusive)

'The Good Doctor' Sneak Peek: Shaun Has a Hunch That a Patient Has Flesh-Eating Bacteria (Exclusive)

'The Good Doctor' Sneak Peek: Shaun Discovers Glassman Is Having Visions of His Late Daughter (Exclusive)

Related Gallery