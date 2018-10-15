Can Shaun keep Glassman's secret?

On Monday's episode of The Good Doctor, titled "Tough Titmouse," Shaun (Freddie Highmore) discovers Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) is having hallucinations of his late daughter, Maddie (guest star Holly Taylor), as a result of his operation, but it's only the start of what promises to be an emotional hour.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Shaun -- dealing with his own drama with former flame Lea (Paige Spara) -- visits with his mentor in hopes of receiving guidance on how to resolve their conflict. But what he learns is something much more pressing when Glassman confesses right off the bat that he's in no state of mind to be doling out any kind of advice.

"I'm not in the best wisdom mode at the moment, OK?" Glassman admits after Shaun sees the former president of the hospital seemingly conversing with the ghost of his daughter.

When Shaun innocently mentions that he's going to notify Glassman's doctor about said hallucinations, things come to a head when Glassman pleads with Ghost Maddie to let it go. "Will you please, Maddie, please?!" Glassman desperately yells out, prompting Shaun to stop dead in his tracks.

It's then that he comes clean about his hallucinations. "I'm having a vision... It's just a vision... Maybe it's just the drugs, I don't know...," Glassman says, his eyes welling up. It's obvious that the years since Maddie's death have been emotionally scarring for him, and the episode hopes to answer the question of the events leading up to her passing.

"You're talking to Maddie...," Shaun states matter-of-factly.

"Shaun, can you keep this between us? Please? Just for a little while?" Glassman asks. But how long can Shaun successfully keep this secret? We're betting not long. Watch the clip to see what happens next.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

