Things may be looking up for Dr. Shaun Murphy.

ET exclusively reveals the first look at the brand new season two poster for The Good Doctor, which features star Freddie Highmore front and center, as a halo glows from behind. The new key art is notably brighter and offers a much more hopeful feeling than last year's poster.

As Shaun’s world continues to expand both at work and in his personal life, Shaun is no longer the solitary young man as he challenges himself as a doctor and a surgeon, communicates more openly with his colleagues at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital and forges friendships with people outside of the operating room.

Check out the new poster below.

ABC

The Good Doctor kicks off with a premiere episode written by Highmore and directed by Mike Listo, titled "Hello."

The season opener tracks Shaun's proposed treatment for a homeless patient that puts him and Jared (Chuku Modu) in Andrews' (Hill Harper) crosshairs, while Claire (Antonia Thomas) tries to overcome Melendez's (Nicholas Gonzalez) reluctance to do a risky heart operation. Glassman (Richard Schiff), meanwhile, is faced with a difficult decision about his brain cancer, while forced to overcome his personal feelings about his oncologist, Dr. Marina Blaize (guest star Lisa Edelstein). Beau Garrett, Tamlyn Tomita, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara and Fiona Gubelmann also star.

“There’s something exciting about being on a show where you want to contribute as much as you can, but I’m sure in other walks of life, that might be a deficit," Highmore told ET in May about putting on multiple hats on the show, as a star, executive producer, writer and for a future season two episode, director. "I think Shaun has a similar way of approaching his work.”

“He makes me a better person. His optimism and his hopefulness, I think, takes away some of the natural British cynicism that I have,” Highmore said, summing up why The Good Doctor has been received so warmly. “The hopeful optimism the show has resonates around the world, in that people everywhere are looking for someone likable to cheer on -- for a show and a character that reminds us that humans are essentially good. So far, so good.”

The Good Doctor premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

