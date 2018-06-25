'The Good Doctor' Kicks Off Season 2! Daniel Dae Kim Shares First Video With Freddie Highmore

The Good Doctor is headed back to work.

ABC's breakout hit -- the highest-rated new drama last season -- kicked off production on the sophomore season on Monday, with executive producer Daniel Dae Kim sharing a cute Instagram video of the first table read of the year with the cast.

"Here we go! First table read of season 2," Kim captioned the clip, featuring stars Freddie Highmore, Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper, Antonia Thomas, Tamlyn Tomita and recently promoted cast members Will Yun Lee, Fiona Gubelmann and Paige Spara smiling and happily waving at the camera. Interestingly, outgoing star Chuku Modu was also seen seated at the table.

The season two premiere should be quite special. Titled "Hello," the episode was written by Highmore, as writer-producer Thomas Moran previewed earlier this month in a tweet. The title appears to be hinting at a new beginning of some sort.

Fans should be able to recall that the freshman finale left off with Shaun (Highmore) and Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff), diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer, heading into Dr. Andrews' (Harper) office shortly after Shaun's major surgical error, leaving their fates at the hospital in limbo.

For his part, Kim has been documenting the lead-up to the new season on Twitter, sharing bits and pieces of behind-the-scenes prep in the weeks prior to production.

Earlier this month, the former Hawaii Five-0 star shared a video of the new stages being built for The Good Doctor, which will also welcome House's Lisa Edelstein in a recurring role.

In May, ET spoke with Highmore, 26, about his desire to dip his toe in every facet of the show, both in front of and behind the camera. In addition to having written the premiere episode, the Brit will also direct this season.

“I don’t know if this is a negative or a positive,” Highmore admitted with a nervous chuckle. “There’s something exciting about being on a show where you want to contribute as much as you can, but I’m sure in other walks of life, that might be a deficit. I think Shaun has a similar way of approaching his work.”

The Good Doctor returns this fall on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Emmys 2018: Freddie Highmore Leaves His Indelible Mark on ‘The Good Doctor’ (Exclusive)

'The Good Doctor' EP Daniel Dae Kim 'Couldn't Be Prouder' of the Show's Diversity

'Good Doctor' Sneak Peek: Freddie Highmore Faces a Decision Over a Fellow Doc's Error (Exclusive)