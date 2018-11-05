Naomi Watts is doing her homework as she prepares to join the prequel to HBO’s smash series, Game of Thrones!

ET’s caught up with the Australian beauty on Monday, just days after news broke that she has a starring role in the highly-anticipated series.

While Watts, 50, declared she is now “beyond” a fan of Game of Thrones, she did confess that she’s late to the party when it comes to getting hooked on the series.

“I am late coming to it, I have to say,” she admitted. “But that's how I am with lots of things in life. I am binging it right now and studying. It's very exciting.”

According to a press release from HBO, the prequel is set thousands of years prior to the events of Game of Thrones and "chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour."

While Watts couldn’t dish any details on her role, she took a break from her research and binging to attend Monday’s Worldwide Orphan’s 14th Annual Gala in New York City.

The event benefits the Worldwide Orphans Foundation, led by Dr. Jane Aronson, which helps orphans and at-risk children. Watts has attended it for years and Monday’s event was her second time hosting the glitzy gala.

“It's just really important to see that all children who are suffering are well-supported,” Watts said. “Through [Dr. Aronson's] way of doing things, through Toy Library, it's the best way to do things and it's amazing how strong this foundation is and how many years it's been going. It's impressive.”

Watts added that as a mother to two kids (from her previous relationship with Liv Schreiber, which ended in 2016,) causes involving children tug a little harder at her heartstrings.

“Of course it does,” she said. “The minute you have children, nothing prepares you for those fears [for] their health and safety and then, as they grow older, their emotional well-being. Or even when they are little. And, this is what Jane's work is all about. It's that if they are emotionally supported they are going to heal faster."



