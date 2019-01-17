Kit Harington has some mixed feelings about season 8 of Game of Thrones.



The actor behind Jon Snow paid a visit to The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, where he hinted that something about the conclusion of HBO’s juggernaut show doesn’t sit quite right with him. He told the host that he’s “maybe not happy, but very satisfied” with the show’s ending.



Could he be referring to Snow’s fate? Remember (spoiler alert!), fans now know that he is of Targaryen blood, just like his new lady love Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). And this is a family that seems to embrace incest far too often. Will they marry and rule Westeros together or will he somehow perish in the war against the White Walkers? Maybe he’s toying with fans here, but it’s unlikely, considering the show’s track record of dispensing with important characters.



The 32-year-old leading man went on to imply that the final episodes of the show are so ambitious, they could change the TV landscape, which is incredibly exciting, whatever it means.



"I'm so excited for people to see it," he stated. "I think it's going to be extraordinary; hopefully it'll change TV again like it did originally, and break boundaries. I think it might."



The epic fantasy show has garnered a devoted legion of fans for its ability to offer storytelling on the grandest scale featuring CGI-laden spectacle, political intrigue and plenty of romance. But how could the show top itself now, in its final episodes? It’s a lofty question.

Harington went on to lament completing the series, stating: "It's like when you finish a book, you're not happy it's over are you? You don't finish a good book and say, 'I'm happy I finished that.' But you have this grief that it's over, and it's exactly same with nine years doing this show. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there's always this bit of you that's like, ‘Oh'; there's this loss around it."



This interview came just days after HBO released a literally chilling teaser for the upcoming season (shown above) in which Snow, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) discover their own tombs and statues in the crypts of Winterfell. After a brief stroll down memory lane, the ground begins to freeze and a fog rolls into the room, prompting Jon and Arya to draw their swords.



It’s a compelling scene, but it’s difficult to imagine the Starks being so casually cornered by the Night King and his horde. Perhaps it’s a vision or dream. Or maybe it’s a clip specifically designed to mislead fans, while also (handily) ramping up anticipation.



The show also recently revealed the final season’s premiere date — April 14. So, if you haven't started bingeing the previous seasons in anticipation, now is the time!



