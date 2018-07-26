Sophie Turner Teases 'Game of Thrones' Final Season Is 'Full of Betrayal'

Game of Thrones' eighth season is shaping up to be a total bloodbath.

Fans have suspected that no one is safe in the HBO series' highly anticipated final season, and Sophie Turner seemed to confirm as much in a new interview with 1883 Magazine.

"This season is bloodier than ever," she confesses. "It’s full of betrayal, full of war, full of danger. That’s all I can say without giving too much away.”

Turner's comments (which we hope don't mean the Stark family is turning on each other just after their reunion) come just weeks after her onscreen sister, Maisie Williams, celebrated the end of filming with a photo of her bloodied-up white sneakers -- and a hint about possibly being the "last woman standing." At the INTV Conference in Israel in March, HBO execs appeared to confirm season eight will see the death of multiple main cast members.

"It was a really powerful moment in our lives and our careers,” Francesca Orsi, HBO's SVP of Drama, said of the cast's final table reads. “None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one-by-one they started falling down to their deaths.”

“It was amazing,” she added. “By the very end, everyone looked down and looked up and tears were in their eyes.

Regardless of how it all ends, Turner told 1883 that she's enjoyed reading fans' theories about the show. “It doesn’t get frustrating; I mean it’s entertaining. It does happen," she says. "I remember when I dyed my hair blonde, and everyone thought Sansa was a Targaryen. Everyone reads very much into what we do in our personal lives. Obviously, you know [my] tattoo is related to the show. It’s just a quote from last season. I think the die-hard fans know that but we like the speculation. It keeps it interesting!"

"Also, the more off the mark, the better for our season. So you know, I’ll throw them off with anything. I’m going to get a tattoo of completely wrong hints on my forehead," Turner jokes.

Season eight of Game of Thrones will premiere in the "first half" of 2019, Casey Bloys, HBO's President of Programming, announced on Wednesday at the Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour. See more on the series in the video below.

