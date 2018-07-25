'Game of Thrones' Prequel Pilot to Start Filming in 2019, HBO Says

More fire and ice for HBO in the new year!

A month after ordering a Game of Thrones prequel series to pilot, HBO is ready to get the show on the road.

HBO hopes to start filming the untitled prequel pilot in the new year, the network's President of Programming, Casey Bloys, said at the Summer Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday.

"When I say we’re hoping to go into production in 2019, we have to find a director, we have to cast it," he said of the show, adding that the other Game of Thrones projects that were in development are in a "combination" of being dead and still in the works.

"The reason we did multiple scripts is out of five, we’d be lucky if we got one,” Bloys added.

Created by George R.R. Martin and Jane Goldman (who will also serve as showrunner), the untitled prequel pilot will take place "thousands of years before the events of Game of Thones."

"The series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour," the show's logline reads. "And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know."

Bloys confirmed that additional Game of Thrones projects were in the works in July 2016, though the nature of each potential series has been kept under wraps. Martin has previously stated that none of the series are spinoffs (they're prequels), and that the current main cast of GOT would not be involved.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is set to air in 2019. See more on the series in the video below.

