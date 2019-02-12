Catastrophe is saying goodbye.

On Tuesday, the show dropped the trailer for its fourth and final season, which will stream to Amazon Prime viewers on March 15, and it clues us in on how Mia Norris -- played by Carrie Fisher, who died in December 2016 -- will be honored in the show's farewell. Sadly, like in real life, it will be in mourning.

In one part of the two-minute spot, Sharon Morris (Sharon Horgan) is complimented on her dress, replying, "It's for my mother-in-law's funeral."

Fisher is the mother-in-law of Horgan's character on the show, and the mother of her TV husband, Rob Morris (Rob Delaney).

Watch below for the touching final season trailer.

Life pulled them under, but they have each other to stay afloat. @RobDelaney and @SharonHorgan return for the final season of #Catastrophe March 15 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/T6mLJDlnIq — Catastrophe (@catastrophe_tv) February 12, 2019

“We felt like our last series [season three] turned out to be a love letter to her,” Horgan told ET last May, before the final season had begun filming. “We’re hoping that we can pay homage to her in the best possible way. We’re trying to do her proud in this series.”

For more on Catastrophe ahead of the final season, see below.

