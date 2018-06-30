'Catastrophe' Star Rob Delaney Expecting Baby With Wife Leah

Rob Delaney and his wife, Leah, are expecting a new baby.

The Catastrophe star revealed his wife is pregnant via Twitter on Saturday morning, in a post supporting those marching in the U.K. for the National Health Service. The news comes five months after the pair's 2-year-old son, Henry, died of a brain tumor in January.

"Just had 2 typically wonderful @NHSEnglandLDN midwives visit my pregnant wife & I for a home birth assessment. Love to all marching for the NHS today. See my sad love letter to the NHS below," he wrote alongside a video of himself speaking about how the NHS made sure he and Leah didn't have to add financial stress to their lives as they dealt with the death of their young son.

Just had 2 typically wonderful @NHSEnglandLDN midwives visit my pregnant wife & I for a home birth assessment. Love to all marching for the NHS today. See my sad love letter to the NHS below. https://t.co/isAkRDqh2X — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 30, 2018

Henry was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016 and underwent surgery to remove it in early 2017, however the cancer returned that fall. In early February, Delaney announced in an emotional note to fans that Henry had died a month earlier. He and Leah are also parents to two other sons.

"Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he'd moved home following fifteen months living in hospitals," the comedian wrote, encouraging his followers to donate to the Rainbow Trust and Noah's Ark Hospice to help other families in the U.K. with sick children.

"I am astonished by the love-in-action displayed by Henry's mom and his brothers. They are why I will endeavor to not go mad with grief. I don't want to miss out on their beautiful lives. I'm greedy for more experiences with them," Delaney continued. "The NHS nurses and doctors and the home carers and charity workers who helped our family survive Henry's illness will be my heroes until the day I die. I am desperately sad right now, but I can say with authority that there is good in this world."

