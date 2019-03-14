Some huge stars are just as excited for the return of Game of Thrones as we are!



In exactly one month, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Tyrion and Cersei Lannister (Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey), as well as all the rest of your favorite GoT characters will be returning in the final six episodes of HBO’s juggernaut show. And, while the anticipation among fans is ticking ever close to a fever pitch, the excitement is just as palpable among Hollywood’s biggest names.



Here are just a few of the celebs who have gone all out to show their love for the wildly popular series.



Madonna, Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Although plenty of people have dressed up as the Mother of Dragons over the years, for Halloween or just because, the “Material Girl” herself, Madonna, dazzled fans with her elaborate take on the fiercest woman in the show. She even had tiny dragons on her shoulders!



The only celeb who gave her a run for her money has to be Khloe Kardashian, who dressed as Daenerys in 2017 while Tristan Thompson, her boyfriend at the time, took on the look of Khal Drogo.

Of course, this was before they welcomed their baby girl, True, in 2018 and broke up last month amid cheating allegations on his part involving family friend Jordyn Woods.

JAY-Z & Beyonce

In a 2015 interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, Clarke revealed that she didn’t get to keep any of the dragon eggs that hatched to deliver her three fire-breathing “children” on the show. Why?

“They are really, really, really expensive and they are really f**king heavy and serious works of art,” she explained, previously stating, "Apparently JAY-Z bought one for Beyoncé, or something.”



If this is true, there’s no denying that one of these eggs is a gift fit for royalty!

Ryan Reynolds

That same year, while promoting The Age of Adaline, Blake Lively let it slip that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, had recently become a diehard fan of the fantasy show.



"My husband, I'm outing him and I shouldn't, but he became obsessed with [Game of Thrones],” she told E! News in the days leading up to the premiere of season five. “He did everything he could to pirate episodes that hadn't even been shot yet. So that was a little tough point in our marriage. Now we're through it because there's a new season coming out."

Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell

And while fans like Anna Kendrick, Elizabeth Banks, Zach Braff, Kelly Clarkson, T-Pain and director Kevin Smith have posted their reactions to specific episodes on Twitter over the years, others have taken it a step further.



When Kristen Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, attended the season six premiere in 2016, the pair opted out of formal attire, choosing instead to wear matching GoT shirts and temporary tattoos.



“Dax and I went to the premiere of #GOT last night,” the actress captioned a photo of them striking an epic pose on the red carpet. “Everyone was in suits and dresses. People were sipping cocktails. We were in tank tops that said ‘Stark in the streets, Wildling in the sheets.’ We sported temporary tattoos that said ‘Ours Is The Fury and Winter Is Coming.’ At one point I lifted a cantaloupe in the air and said 'this egg shall change history' and ran out the fire exit.”

Ed Sheeran

When it comes to obsessing over a TV show, it’s difficult to top actually appearing on the show! Usually, this is an impossible task, but British singer-songwriter Ed Sheehan pulled it off!



When season seven of the show premiered in 2017, the crooner appeared 39 minutes into the episode, singing while resting with his pals in a forest. That’s when his unnamed character chats with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).



"I haven't seen it yet! I just know the scene I did, I did with Maisie, and it's decent. I like it," Sheeran told ET a month before it aired. "Nothing exciting happens in this scene, we just have a conversation and that's kind of it."

Barack Obama

Nothing says “Leader of the Free World” like demanding to see Game of Thrones episodes before they air, and back in 2016, when Barack Obama was still president, that’s precisely what he did.



At the season six premiere of the show, co-creators D. B. Weiss and David Benioff revealed that President Obama had made the request -- and recalled how the moment stopped them in their tracks.



"I think, for both of us, finding out the president wanted advanced copies of the episodes was an 'aha' moment," Weiss explained to interviewer Veronica Belmont, via Business Insider. "That was a very strange moment."



Afterward, Weiss confirmed that they did indeed send him copies.



"When the commander-in-chief says 'I want to see advanced episodes,' what are you gonna do?" Benioff added.

Joe Jonas

Yes, the eldest Jonas Brother is engaged to one of the show’s stars, Sophie Turner, but that’s not where his passion for the program ends. For a time, rumors were circulating that he might even be appearing on the show, like Sheeran, before he shut that hearsay down. And last year, the 29-year-old musician dressed up as his fiancee’s character, Sansa Stark, for Halloween!



“I can’t wait for it to come back and I don’t want to know any spoilers,” he told Variety at the Fendi Mani party in Beverly Hills. “Sophie won’t tell me and she knows if she told me I would be so heartbroken because I’m such a big fan of the show. I’d be pissed.”

Joe Jonas dressed up as Sansa Stark for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/V0GBwctbiH — jonas news. (@JonasConcerts) October 28, 2018

Amanda Peet

It’s not hard to understand why Amanda Peet is a superfan of the series. After all, her husband, David Benioff, is one of the show’s co-creators. While at one point it might have gained her some access, lately she doesn't know any more about what to expect in the upcoming episodes than the rest of us.



"We don't look ahead, we don't look at dailies and we don't read scripts," Peet told Conan O’Brien on his show in 2016, referring to herself and co-creator Weiss’ wife, Andrea. "So we're basically fans just like anyone else."

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres on April 14 on HBO.

GET MORE TV UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch 'Game of Thrones' Season 8: All the Ways to Stream the Series

'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Trailer Breakdown

'Game of Thrones' Cast Reveals How They Want Their Characters to Die in Season 8! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery