Harington and Leslie's enduring romance began in 2012. The two, both 32, first met on set when their characters -- Jon Snow and Ygritte, respectively -- were onscreen lovers. Interestingly enough, they both shot their very first love scene with one another -- a memorable sex scene in a cave -- and Leslie's Ygritte was also the one to declare the endlessly memed line, "You know nothing, Jon Snow."

Harington spoke about the start of their romance in a 2016 interview with Vogue and revealed that he fell in love with Leslie when they were filming in Iceland.

"The three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season," he said when asked about his best memory of the show. "Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love…”

"I fell in love in Iceland," Harington also said during his 2016 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. "I fell in love with my co-star."

Leslie's character was eventually shockingly killed by a young boy during a gruesome battle scene between the wildlings and crows at Castle Black in season four, though her romance with Harington lived on off-screen. Read on for more of the couple's biggest moments:

August 2012: Rumors begin that Harington and Leslie are dating

Harington and Leslie's romance was out of the bag in August 2012, when TMZ ran photos of the two holding hands during a dinner date in London. Eyewitnesses also told the outlet that the two were kissing during their meal.

January 2016: Harington and Leslie have their co-stars' approval

At the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, told ET she was all for Harington and Leslie's real-life romance.

"My goodness! You know, we like to spread the love on our show. It's a beautiful thing," Clarke told ET. "She's one of my best friends, so it's good."

"I mean, there are worse things than being caught kissing Jon Snow!" she added.

Leslie later told The Telegraph she and Harington "failed miserably" when trying to hide their relationship in front of their co-stars.

"We wouldn't flirt in front of other people [and] we thought that nobody knew, but they did," she admitted. "And it doesn't matter; it's fine."

April 2016: Harington and Leslie make their red carpet debut as a couple

Although there were numerous PDA sightings of the two -- including them openly cuddling during a shopping trip in Los Angeles in January 2016 -- it took almost four years of rumors for the super private couple to make their official red carpet debut together.

But it was worth the wait -- Harington and Leslie made no secret of their love for one another at The Olivier Awards at The Royal Opera House on April 3, 2016, looking adorable together while gazing into one another's eyes and beaming at the cameras.

May 2017: Harington says he and Leslie are 'very, very happy" and living together

In an Esquire interview, Harington revealed that the two made the decision to move in together, and were looking for places in New York. Still, he remained tight-lipped about their relationship, explaining that he was taking Leslie's consideration into what he shares about the two.

"'Cause it's as much her relationship as it is mine and I can't speak for both of us," he noted. "But yeah, we are very, very happy. So that's what I'll say about that."

July 2017: Harington says he's very 'privileged' to share Game of Thrones legacy with Leslie

ET spoke to Harington at the season seven Game of Thrones premiere in Los Angeles, where he brought Leslie as his date, though her character was already killed off on the show.

“I think that's the really special thing about it is that we met on this show and here we are seven years down the line back here promoting season seven,” Harington told ET. “I mean, it's mad. It's such a special thing. I'm so privileged.”

July 2017: Harington says Ygritte is the "only woman" for Jon

In an interview with Us Weekly, Harington made it clear that his Game of Thrones character's love story with Ygritte is the one that matters.

"No, Ygritte is the only woman for Jon. Always," he said when asked if Jon will ever have another love interest. "There will be no one else."

September 2017: Harington and Leslie get engaged

The couple announced their exciting engagement news with a formal announcement in the Times of London.

"MR. K.C. HARINGTON AND MISS R.E. LESLIE," it read. "The engagement is announced between, Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire."

In an October interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, Harington revealed that he nearly ruined his proposal, deciding to forgo his extravagant plans and pop the question a day early.

"I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff," he revealed. "But we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine."

"I blew my load early," Harington confessed. "I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early."

March 2018: Leslie gives a glimpse into her playful relationship with Harington

During her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Leslie said she refused to let Harington read Game of Thrones scripts around her.

“I remember over the summer obviously the new episodes for the final season were coming through onto his iPad," she shared. "I can read his facial expressions. I don’t want to know anything that’s going on within his eyes, so I sent him packing. I kind of boot him out so that he can go to the coffee shop, because I can gauge. If he stiffens, it’s like, ‘Ooo someone’s dead.’ And then my mind goes off.”

She then revealed that Harington played an epic prank on her on April Fools’ Day the year prior, putting a replica of Jon Snow's severed head on the top shelf of their fridge for her to discover.

“I had just wrapped from season one of The Good Fight, so I had been in New York for about six months,” Leslie explained. “We hadn’t spent a lot of time together, and then I go home and the bastard puts this in the fridge.”

Harington told his own version of the story during his appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

“After that, she was in tears, and I was there going, ‘April Fools.’ It didn’t go down well,” he said with a smile. "She pretty much told me that if I did it ever again, that would be it, and I think that’s marriage included.”

Last month, Harington revealed that Leslie actually didn't talk to him for three days after she learned the Game of Thrones ending.

"I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn't talk to me for about three days," he said in an interview with KISS Breakfast's Tom Green and Daisy Maskell. "And she'd asked!"

June 2018: Harington and Leslie tie the knot

The happy couple tied the knot in a gorgeous wedding at the actress' family's castle, Wardhill, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on June 23, 2018. It was a star-studded affair as fellow Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke and more were there to witness the couple's nuptials.

The bride stunned in an Elie Saab Bridal dress from its spring/summer 2018 collection, which cost a whopping $20,000.

July 2018: Harington and Leslie show off their newlywed glow

The couple was snapped car shopping in London a month after their wedding, and they couldn't keep their hands off one another.

Leslie laughed as she put her arm around Harington during the outing, the two later holding hands in the parking lot.

November 2018: The couple weathers cheating rumors

Harington quickly put any infidelity rumors to rest last November, when model Olga Vlasova claimed that she met Harington in Luxembourg, and alleged that they slept together multiple times before and after Harington tied the knot with Leslie in June. Harington's rep denied the claims to ET.

"The allegations in this story are completely false," his rep said. "[Harington] has never even been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlasova."

January 2019: Harington hints at having kids with Leslie

In an interview with GQ Australia, Harington talked about potentially having children with Leslie -- and how amazing it is that they would get to see a part of their parents' love story on-screen.

"It dawned on me, recently," Harington said. "And I have no idea if we will, but say me and Rose do have children. They'll know. They'll be able to see the genesis of their parents getting together. Which is quite a wonderful thought, really."

"I thank the show for everything," he continued. "But more than anything else, I thank it for introducing me to her."

May 2019: Harington enters wellness retreat to work on personal issues:

A week after the Game of Thrones finale aired, Harington's rep told ET in a statement that he was spending time at a wellness retreat to work on personal issues.

"Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," the statement read.

According to Page Six, the actor checked himself into a luxury mental health retreat in Connecticut weeks before the Game of Thrones series finale aired on May 19. The outlet also reported that Harington went to the facility for issues related to stress, exhaustion and alcohol use, and quoted a source that said Leslie was being "extremely supportive."

"Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest," the source said. "Right now, he just needs peace and quiet."

June 2019: Harington and Leslie celebrate their 1-year wedding anniversary

People reported that the couple celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary in England. Following Harington's stay at a wellness retreat, the actor was spotted out and about back in his home country.

"The two are enjoying the summer, spending time with family and friends," a source told the magazine. "Kit seems well. And Rose seems happy that he is back in London. While he was in Connecticut, she was laying low. It seemed their focus was just getting Kit feeling better. And he does look better. Kit and Rose seem happy."

September 2019: Harington's rep shoots down split rumors

Although a tabloid report recently claimed that Harington and Leslie were having marriage problems following his time at a wellness retreat, Harington's rep told Gossip Cop that the two "are very much happily married."

