Kit Harington is taking some time to work on personal issues.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old actor's rep said the Game of Thrones star is spending time at a wellness retreat in a statement to ET.

"Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," the statement reads.

According to Page Six, who was first to report the news, the actor has been at a luxury mental health retreat in Connecticut for a month and checked himself in weeks before the Game of Thrones series finale aired on May 19. The outlet reports that Harington went to the facility for issues related to stress, exhaustion and alcohol use.

The report also quotes a source that says Harington's wife, fellow Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie, is being "extremely supportive."

"Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest," the source says. "Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”

Last January, Harington made headlines when he appeared intoxicated before being escorted out of Barfly in New York City in a video that was published on TMZ. The owners of the bar, Aldo Parisi and Krystyn Shari, later spoke to ET about the incident.

"When our staff realized how intoxicated Harington was they politely asked him to leave and two of our staff members helped him out," they told ET. "He came back later that night to pay his check and left a one hundred percent tip -- $70 on a $70 check! The bartenders that served him both said he was actually a very nice guy."

In March, Harington opened up about some of the intense stress he's been under as a result of starring in such a massively successful show, particularly, when his character Jon Snow died and came back.

"When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show, and a TV show probably at the height of its power, the focus on you is f**king terrifying,” he told Variety. "You get people shouting at you on the street, ‘Are you dead?’ At the same time you have to have this appearance. All of your neuroses -- and I’m as neurotic as any actor -- get heightened with that level of focus."

"It wasn’t a very good time in my life," he continued. "I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there -- like I think a lot of people do in their 20s. That was a time when I started therapy, and started talking to people. I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone. I had to feel very grateful for what I have, but I felt incredibly concerned about whether I could even f**king act."

In April, during his appearance on The Graham Norton Show, he recalled breaking down over saying goodbye to his character when a fan approached him at the airport.

"I was determined to be cool about the end and decided that when people came up to me and said, 'Are you Jon Snow?' that I would say very calmly, 'I used to be,'" he said of his plans for fan interactions after wrapping season eight of the series. "When I left the set for the final time, I was very emotional, and when a girl came up to me and asked the inevitable question, I broke down and cried, 'I used to be!' She backed off pretty quickly!"

That month he also told critics of the show's final season that they can "go f**k themselves," in a Q&A with Esquire.

"I know how much work was put into this," he explained. "I know how much people cared about this. I know how much pressure people put on themselves and I know how many sleepless nights, working or otherwise, people had on this show. Because they cared about it so much. Because they cared about the characters. Because they cared about the story. Because they cared about not letting people down."

"Now if people feel let down by it, I don’t give a f**k -- because everyone tried their hardest," he continued.

ET last spoke with Harington in April at the season eight Game of Thrones premiere in New York City, where he talked about the special meaning of the show for him and his wife, given that the two met while filming. Watch the video below for more:

