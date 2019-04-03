Game of Throneswas more than just a TV show for Kit Harington.

The 32-year-old actor spent eight seasons and over 10 years on the legendary HBO series, and while it comes to an end this year, he gets to enjoy it with his wife, Rose Leslie.

"I said to Rose the other night, I was like, 'We've been tethered by this show, a long time we've loved it,'" Harington exclusively told ET's Leanne Aguilera at Game of Thrones' season eight premiere in New York City on Wednesday. "And now we get to enjoy the final hurrah."

Harington and Leslie met on set of GoT while playing love interests in seasons four through six of the series. They tied the knot last June.

"It, in some ways, has ended for us," he said of the show. "When we finished filming, we said goodbye to it, so this sort of feels like an added bonus that we get to watch it and celebrate it now."

Just days after the premiere, Harington will host Saturday Night Live. He told ET that he headed over to the event from a read-through for this weekend's episode.

"It's brilliant. That's a dream come true," he shared. "I could hear the crowd of people cheering the final season of my show while I was doing the read through for SNL. That was a bizarre moment for me."

Harington's GoT co-stars couldn't help but tease him a little over the gig.

"Oh my god, Kit's like, not funny, so it's gonna be hilarious. We want to go and boo him," Maisie Williams joked to ET. "I'm sure he's gonna be great. He's gonna be wonderful."

"I think he's gonna do terribly. He's not funny, he's not smart. I think he's gonna be terrible!" Sophie Turner, another of Harington's onscreen sisters, added. "No, I'm kidding. He's gonna kill it. I'm so excited to see it."

Game of Thrones returns April 14 on HBO. Get caught up on the series in the video below.

