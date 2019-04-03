Leslie Jones appears just as excited for the return of Game of Thrones as everyone else!



This week, Kit Harington is hosting Saturday Night Live, and in a new promo for the episode, the hilarious actress is shown acting out segments of the beloved HBO series on her own, including Hodor's (Kristian Nairn) death. Next, Jones is seated regally in front of a jagged cardboard creation that definitely resembles the back of Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) throne on Dragonstone.



She sports a long blonde wig while addressing Harington, who is wearing a shower curtain, toilet rug and black oven mitts to complete his makeshift Jon Snow look.



"I assume you are here to bend the knee," the 51-year-old actress says, to which Harington dejectedly responds, "I am not."



"Well, that’s unfortunate…" she answers ominously.



That’s when the GoT star begins to wonder if what they’re doing in a storage room is indeed going to be a part of the upcoming episode of the sketch comedy show.



When he asks, she promptly responds, "No! This is my fantasy. OK, I tricked you."

When he attempts to leave, Jones forces him to do his very own Walk of Shame! Except unlike Cersei Lannister's (Lena Headey) brutal naked walk through King's Landing, Harington is pelted with donuts while walking around backstage in a cropped blonde wig and flesh-toned bodysuit!

With the return of Game of Thrones right around the corner, the British leading man’s visit to 30 Rock (as well as a giant Iron Throne statue, shown below) couldn’t be better timed. With just six episodes left, fan theories concerning who will live and who will die are running rampant. During a recent visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the show, made a shocking confession during filming.



"During shooting, like, the final days were really, like, emotional, saying goodbye to all of the cast. Because when I found out that Arya died in, like, the second episode," she said nonchalantly of her character, before quickly covering her mouth in horror.

"What?! Are you kidding me? That's a spoiler!" Fallon exclaimed. Soon after, Williams ran off stage, unnerving viewers. But when Fallon went to check on her, she popped back out and they cried, “April fools!”

"You were good. You were so good. Oh, my God," Fallon praised Williams, before teasing his audience, "We got you guys so bad."

At the Game of Thrones press day in NYC, Williams told ET how the gag came together.

"It was actually Fallon that came up with it -- it was the show," the 21-year-old explained. "We did a little rehearsal of it, and then people were like, 'Wow, it was really convincing because your hands were shaking.'"

"Yeah, your hands were shaking!" Sophie Turner interjected, praising her onscreen sister's performance.

"I just full-on have, like, really bad anxiety, so I always held my hands [together], or I'd move them, because you can see that they shake," Williams later added. "It was just, like, perfect that I would hold my hands up and they started shaking, and I was like, 'Oh, girl, you're convincing yourself!'"



Nonetheless, as is a staple of the show, some beloved characters are not going to make it to the end. Need a refresher on who’s who? Check out all the details on the key players right here.



The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones begins on April 14.

GET MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Game of Thrones' Star Iain Glen Says Co-Star Emilia Clarke 'Went Through the Mill' With Aneurysms (Exclusive)

'Game of Thrones': Arya and Jon Snow's Anticipated Reunion Is Here in Brand New Teaser

Maisie Williams Reveals How Her 'Game of Thrones' Prank Came Together on 'Tonight Show' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery