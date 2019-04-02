It's a big day in Westeros -- and here at ET!

HBO has released not one, not two, but three brand new teasers ahead of Game of Thrones' upcoming eighth and final season, with one of them featuring Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Arya's (Maisie Williams) highly anticipated reunion.

The characters come together in the godswood of Winterfell in the promo, for the first time since season one. Arya is also shown bloodied and running for her life, like we've seen in the season's official trailer, while dragons, Greyjoys and a whole lot of ice and fire complete the promo, titled "Survival."

Check out the clip -- as well as the other two promos, titled "Together" and "Aftermath," below.

Though fans can't wait to see Arya and Jon finally reunite on screen, during ET's sit-down with Williams and Sophie Turner in New York City on Tuesday, the actresses said they couldn't have been more excited to get their characters on the same page. Game of Thrones' season seven saw Arya and Sansa struggle to reconnect after seasons spent apart -- though in the finale, they were able to come together to take down Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen).

"Season eight, I feel like now they're really strong, they have a strong bond," Williams dished to ET's Leanne Aguilera.

"Yeah, in season seven they were seeing how different each other were, and weren't liking it," Turner said. "Now I think that they are accepting each other's differences and knowing that they can use that to their own advantage."

"We kind of see them team up a little more this season," Williams teased.

Game of Thrones returns April 14 on HBO. See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Maisie Williams Reveals How Her 'Game of Thrones' Prank Came Together on 'Tonight Show' (Exclusive)

Sophie Turner on Why Fiance Joe Jonas Had to Sign a 'Game of Thrones' NDA

Sophie Turner Says 'Game of Thrones' Co-Star Kit Harington Was Paid More Than Her -- and She's OK With That

Related Gallery