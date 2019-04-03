"The Mountain and the Viper," part two!

Fans hadn't seen Pedro Pascal and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson together since Björnsson's Ser Gregor Clegane, aka the Mountain defeated Pascal's Oberyn Martell, aka the Red Viper, in a brutal trial by combat in season four of Game of Thrones. At the HBO series' season eight premiere in New York City on Wednesday, the actors hilariously treated photographers to their rematch.

"It's good to be alive," Pascal joked to ET's Leanne Aguilera on the red carpet before encountering Björnsson. "Is he here? I mean, it'll be hard to miss him if he is, that's for sure. I should be able to just see him in a sea of human beings. That's got to be him. There he is!"

The 44-year-old actor couldn't wait to reunite with his onscreen foe, years after what he considers one of the most memorable deaths on GoT. Oberyn let his guard down in the pair's season four, episode eight fight, demanding the Mountain admit to raping and murdering his sister, Elia, and her two children. The Mountain then knocked him to the ground, bashing in his teeth and gouging out his eyes, confessing to Elia's murder before crushing Oberyn's skull with his hands.

"I win with the grossest death, don't I?" Pascal asked. "It's the most disgusting, anyway."

"[I've taken] thousands of selfies where fans want to put their thumbs in my eyeballs and I acquiesce," he admitted.

Game of Thrones returns April 14 on HBO. See more on the series in the video below.

