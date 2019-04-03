It's the end of an era.

The Game of Thrones cast reunited on Wednesday to attend the season eight premiere in New York City, dressing to the nines to celebrate the final six episodes of the series. As fans anxiously await for the premiere, Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turnerand Mother of Dragons, herself, Emilia Clarke arrived to the event in a collection of fashionable ensembles.

Christie slayed the red carpet in a fabulous fiery water color-inspired gown, which she played with while posing on the red carpet. Her blonde locks were curled and parted to the side, and her makeup was soft and kept to a minimum.

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Clarke wore a blue-gray tulle Valentino creation that featured the phrase, "Leave your door open for me. I might sleepwalk into your arms," on the chest.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Turner wowed in a Louis Vuitton black mini dress, sandals and jewelry. Her fiance, Joe Jonas, looked dapper in a gray-and-black suit.

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Maisie Williams rocked a playful and youthful look, wearing a black ruffled dress with detailing.

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Rose Leslie, in a stunning red gown, and Kit Harington in all black, were picture perfect together.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa were also a sight for sore eyes, and brought their style A-game.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Other stars who arrived in show-stopping looks were Natalie Dormer, who wore a seductive Giorgio Armani black silk gown with a velvet and crystal embroidered bodice and structured shoulder on the single sleeve.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel brought the pop of color to the carpet in a bright orange, strapless ball gown.

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Carice van Houten was the epitome of sophistication in a white, long-sleeved, design.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Kristian Nairn was also among the standout style stars in black slacks and a black jacket that featured gold embroidery on the chest and sleeves.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau looked sharp in a black suit with a floral design.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Game of Thrones season eight premieres April 14 on HBO.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Game of Thrones': Who Will Survive the Final Season?

'Game of Thrones' Recap: What to Remember About Each Character Before Watching Season 8!

'Game of Thrones': Arya and Jon Snow's Anticipated Reunion Is Here in Brand New Teaser

Related Gallery