Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke & More Slay 'Game of Thrones' Premiere -- See More Stylish Looks
It's the end of an era.
The Game of Thrones cast reunited on Wednesday to attend the season eight premiere in New York City, dressing to the nines to celebrate the final six episodes of the series. As fans anxiously await for the premiere, Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turnerand Mother of Dragons, herself, Emilia Clarke arrived to the event in a collection of fashionable ensembles.
Christie slayed the red carpet in a fabulous fiery water color-inspired gown, which she played with while posing on the red carpet. Her blonde locks were curled and parted to the side, and her makeup was soft and kept to a minimum.
Clarke wore a blue-gray tulle Valentino creation that featured the phrase, "Leave your door open for me. I might sleepwalk into your arms," on the chest.
Turner wowed in a Louis Vuitton black mini dress, sandals and jewelry. Her fiance, Joe Jonas, looked dapper in a gray-and-black suit.
Maisie Williams rocked a playful and youthful look, wearing a black ruffled dress with detailing.
Rose Leslie, in a stunning red gown, and Kit Harington in all black, were picture perfect together.
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa were also a sight for sore eyes, and brought their style A-game.
Other stars who arrived in show-stopping looks were Natalie Dormer, who wore a seductive Giorgio Armani black silk gown with a velvet and crystal embroidered bodice and structured shoulder on the single sleeve.
Nathalie Emmanuel brought the pop of color to the carpet in a bright orange, strapless ball gown.
Carice van Houten was the epitome of sophistication in a white, long-sleeved, design.
Kristian Nairn was also among the standout style stars in black slacks and a black jacket that featured gold embroidery on the chest and sleeves.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau looked sharp in a black suit with a floral design.
Game of Thrones season eight premieres April 14 on HBO.
