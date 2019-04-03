Why Lena Headey Isn't at 'Game of Thrones' Final Season Premiere

The Game of Thrones premiere was missing a queen on Wednesday night.

Star Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister on the HBO hit, took to Instagram shortly before the red carpet got started to share with fans that she wouldn't be with her cast in New York City to say goodbye to the epic series.

"Gutted. Heartbroken and f**ked off, still doesn't cover my disappointment at not being able to travel to NYC for our final prem tonight," the actress wrote alongside a close-up selfie. "I f**king hate being sick and the timing of this is a sh*t bag. But .. S8 is the t*ts and so are all my cast mates and crew mates and creators... so RIDE FORTH INTO THE NIGHT AND CREATE MAYHEM ... Love you beauties ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️💗💗💗💗💗."

Headey got lots of love from her GoT family, as Emilia Clarke commented, "WE LOVE AND MISS YOU MAMMA ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you’re here in spirit!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Maisie Williams also couldn't help but give Cersei a little shout-out while speaking with ET's Leanne Aguilera on the red carpet, declaring that the icy character has the best costumes on the entire series.

"I think Cersei's costumes are the best. I've always loved Cersei's costumes. She wore this red dress, I think in season one, that was like a little boat neck, and it was incredible," she raved. "Yeah, Cersei 100 percent has the best outfits."

While Headey missed out on this week's round of GoT press, she opened up to ET about bidding farewell to the series in February, revealing that she had "many fantasies" about how Cersei would die.

"But I think it was, every year... anyone's lying if they say they didn't kind of rush to the end of each script and go, 'Oh, PHEW!'" she said.

Game of Thrones returns April 14 on HBO. See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Game of Thrones' Star Iain Glen Says Co-Star Emilia Clarke 'Went Through the Mill' With Aneurysms (Exclusive)

'Game of Thrones': Arya and Jon Snow's Anticipated Reunion Is Here in Brand New Teaser

Maisie Williams Reveals How Her 'Game of Thrones' Prank Came Together on 'Tonight Show' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery