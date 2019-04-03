We all have our favorite and least favorite Game of Thrones storylines -- and so does the cast.

While playing a game of "ET'd Up" with Leanne Aguilera at the HBO series' season eight premiere in New York City on Wednesday, Maisie Williams challenged her co-stars to name their least favorite GoT storylines. Emilia Clarke's answer might surprise you.

"There were bits of Varys' storyline [I didn't like], because I want Varys to just turn around and kill someone to their face or like, just tell everyone everything," she said of the eunuch and manipulative former Master of Whisperers on the King's Small Council, played by Conleth Hill.

"I feel like you're on the edge of your seat waiting for him to blow up," the actress continued. "That's it."

Clarke didn't like playing favorites, but she didn't hesitate at all when asked who deserved to sit on the Iron Throne. "I mean, I do! Daenerys!" she shouted.

"I'm not really preparing for [the ending] at all. I'm waiting for it to like, hit me like a freight train," she said of saying goodbye to the character she's played for a decade. The 32-year-old actress does, however, have a lot to look forward to. "I've got something coming out at Christmas and just lots of exciting things. I've started a charity called SameYou.org and a production company, and it's gonna be a really exciting next chapter."

Clarke's charity will focus on increasing rehabilitation access for those who have suffered from brain injury and stroke. The performer revealed in an emotional essay last month that she suffered two life-threatening aneurysms during her time on Game of Thrones.

"I just want to help people. I want to make them feel not alone, because they're not the only ones who have experienced something like that," she told ET. "I felt like I had an opportunity to do that, so it seemed like the thing to do."

Game of Thrones returns April 14 on HBO. See more in the video below.

