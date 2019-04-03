Jason Momoa couldn't be more grateful to be celebrating the end of Game of Throneswith his Khaleesi.

ET's Leanne Aguilera spoke with the 39-year-old actor at GoT's season eight premiere in New York City on Wednesday, where he opened up about supporting his former onscreen wife, Emilia Clarke, through her health battles. She shared in a powerful essay last month that she suffered two life-threatening aneurysms over the course of the HBO series.

"I've kind of been a part of that whole situation for a very long time, so we've had so many scares and trying to find the right way to come out and help," Momoa said. "I just think it's beautiful that... she's so brave in helping the world and trying to raise awareness."

"I'm very sad, because we almost lost her the first time. So, I love her to bits and she's here and she's going to do great things with it and teach the world," he added.

Clarke had her first aneurysm at age 24, shortly after filming had wrapped on season one of GoT. Momoa played Daenerys' husband, Kahl Drogo, that season, and they stayed close even after his character's death.

She secretly underwent brain surgery and spent a month in the hospital recovering, only to undergo another surgery after filming season three in 2013, from which she experienced complications and a massive bleed, leading to yet another operation. After publicly sharing her health scare, Clarke revealed she had started a charity, Same You, to increase rehabilitation access for those who have suffered from brain injury and stroke.

"It's an honor [to be here]," Momoa told ET. "I love David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss]. David, Dan, Emilia, Kit [Harington], those are the people I'm really closest to, so it's just, it's a beautiful thing to be a part of this show."

The actor and his wife, Lisa Bonet, will definitely be tuning in to watch how the series concludes. "It depends where we are in the world, if we're at a place that isn't ours, maybe [we'll watch on] a real television, and there's usually like some knee sliding and 'No!' going on," she said.

"Daenerys [deserves the Iron Throne]," Bonet added.

"My Khaleesi!" Momoa raved.

Game of Thrones returns April 14 on HBO. See more in the video below.

