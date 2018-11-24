Kit Harington is responding to a Russian model's claim that he had an affair with her before and after his wedding to Rose Leslie.

The model, Olga Vlaslova, allegedly shared online what she said was a nude photo of the actor, leading a Russian publication to report on the alleged affair. Vlaslova claimed that she met Harington in Luxembourg, and alleged that they slept together multiple times before and after Harington tied the knot with Leslie in June. Harington's rep denies the claims to ET.

"The allegations in this story are completely false," his rep says. "[Harington] has never even been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlasova."

Harington and Leslie started dating while co-starring on Game of Thrones in 2012. They played love interests in seasons two through four of the HBO series, with many of their GOT co-stars attending their wedding at the actress' family's castle, Wardhill, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, earlier this year.

In a 2017 interview with ET, Harington couldn't help but gush about how he found a real-life love connection on the show.

“I think that's the really special thing about it is that we met on this show and here we are seven years down the line back here promoting season seven,” he said. “I mean, it's mad. It's such a special thing. I'm so privileged.”

