Sophie Turner Gushes Over Fiance Joe Jonas and BFF Maisie Williams

Sophie Turner is opening up about the love she shares with fiance Joe Jonas.

Rocking vibrant makeup and even brighter clothes, the Game of Thrones actress appears on the cover of Glamour's SS19 issue with her Stark sister turned BFF, Maise Williams. Inside the magazine, Turner gets candid about how she knew Jonas was the one.

"I think for the longest time I didn't have a real sense of myself," the 23-year-old actress confesses. "I had a bit of an identity crisis where I was playing all these people and I'd grown up faster than I probably should have done. I hadn't been able to experience university, or just spend a lot of time with friends, so for a while, I kept thinking, 'Who am I?'"

"A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness," she gushes. "That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am – and find my happiness in things other than acting."

Later in the interview, Turner also jokes about the undeniable bond she shares with Williams.

"People always think Maisie and I are a couple," Turner says. "I mean, I am obsessed with her, so you never know."

"She's my drug," she adds. "I've got an addiction to Maisie Williams. I actually stalk her hashtag on Instagram!"

Turner says she and Williams -- whom fans have dubbed "Mophie" -- became instant friends the moment they met during the audition process for Game of Thrones in 2009. She reveals they exchanged phone numbers and have been "best friends ever since."

Sadly, their time together on set has come to an end, as the eighth and final season of the popular fantasy series has wrapped filming. The show returns April 14 on HBO, but the two have no doubts about their friendship lasting beyond Westeros.

"Put us in the same room and we pick up where we left off," Williams says. "We’ve always been really open with each other. As you get older, the stakes are higher, the problems get worse – so it’s built into a lifelong friendship. Sophie knows too much about me to not be my friend."

