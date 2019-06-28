Sophie Turner will soon be walking down the aisle (again!).

The Game of Thrones actress is currently in Provence, France, for her wedding weekend with Joe Jonas. The British beauty, 23, is expected to tie the knot with the singer, 29, this weekend in a more traditional ceremony, following their surprise Las Vegas nuptials in May.

The fashion-forward star has been turning out chic, white looks since she set foot in France earlier this week.

Catch up on the must-see bridal outfits Turner has worn leading up to her big day.

Pre-Wedding Party

The couple was spotted on their way to the pre-wedding party on Friday. Turner wore a stunningly simple, sleeveless fitted white gown with a square neckline, designed by Cushnie for its spring 2020 bridal collection, at the Hotel Crillon le Brave. She complemented the minimalist dress with a sleek, pulled-back 'do and metallic ankle-strap heels. She opted to forgo the detachable train for the soiree. Jonas was dapper in a dark blue pinstriped suit and white shirt.

Arrival in Provence

Even when she's dressing down, Turner is always a stylish lady. The blonde paired a white Dior "We Should All Be Feminists" T-shirt with ivory trousers and a Celine tote at Crillon le Brave.

Dinner in Paris

Before heading to the south of France, the lovebirds stopped in Paris, where they were seen outside of Ralph's restaurant. Jonas donned a dark green suit, while Turner wowed in a plunging tied white shirt dress, a $65 frock from Choosy, accessorized with Naked Wolfe croc boots, gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and Kenzo bag.

