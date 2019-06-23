Seemingly all of Hollywood is converging on the City of Love for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s second nuptials.



The groom’s brother and bandmate, Nick Jonas, was spotted walking Paris’ city streets with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, on Sunday. The crooner wore a matching light-pink denim ensemble over a tie-died tee, while the Quantico alum chose a loose-fitting white blouse and matching slacks for their day out in France’s capital.



Likewise, the betrothed couple’s pal, Wilmer Valderrama, and his reported girlfriend, Amanda Pacheco, were also photographed with Jonas and Turner as they made their way about the city. The That ‘70s Show actor opted for a simple black T-shirt and jeans while Turner chose a plaid blazer over a white T-shirt and shorts. Jonas stuck with black jeans, a black-and-yellow striped shirt and a yellow denim jacket for their walk about town.

Just one day prior, the couple, who actually already married at a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas last month, decided to flaunt some PDA soon after arriving in Paris. Both shared a photo of Jonas leaning in for a kiss with Turner as the Eiffel Tower reaches to the clouds in the background.



“🇫🇷 me 😏,” they both cleverly captioned the photo. On Sunday, Dr. Phil commented on Turner's image where he appeared to reveal the wedding date.

"Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha!" he wrote, adding, "See you at the wedding!"

Earlier in June, the 29-year-old singer discussed his and Turner's logic behind two wedding ceremonies and how they ensured their first was extra memorable.



"We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one," Jonas explained in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Friends, Elvis and Ring Pops."



He also revealed that Turner played an important role in helping him mend his relationship with his brothers, and, ultimately, helping the Jonas Brothers reunite.



"It encouraged me to see she has such a great relationship with her brothers," he said. "That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, 'I gotta get my s**t together.'"



ET learned earlier this month that the couple intended to have their second, more family-friendly wedding ceremony in Paris.



"Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that's exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was," the source shared. "The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun. Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year."



As for pre-wedding festivities, the pair have already celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties. Jonas recently headed off to Ibiza with his brothers and a group of friends. And Turner and her pals, including her Game of Thrones co-star and maid of honor Maisie Williams, celebrated her bachelorette festivities in Benidorm, Spain, last week.



