Joe Jonas' parents had no clue about his and Sophie Turner's Las Vegas wedding.

Fans were surprised when the couple tied the knot after the Billboard Music Awards in May, as were Jonas' mom and dad, who found out about their son's nuptials online.

"They did find out online," he revealed during an interview on SiriusXM on Thursday "Well, in my mind, you know, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, 'Look, this is not the most important day' There’s an important day, I mean, I'll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, this is just whoever's in town."

However, it wasn't whoever was just in Sin City, as fans found out in real time about the surprise wedding when Diplo live streamed the entire ceremony on Instagram.

"[My parents] have an amazing restaurant in North Carolina and I think, like, a couple of their staff walked up and were, like, 'Congratulations! I saw.' And then they had to find out," Jonas shared. "So I was doing a lot of, like, apologizing and 'Hey, you guys want to come out to L.A.? I got you four spas at the Four Seasons.'"

Jonas previously joked that the DJ "ruined" his and Turner's wedding after discovering that he documented the ceremony without their knowledge. The singer later said it was all hilarious and "ridiculous."

The Game of Thrones star, on her end, also mentioned that "it would have been better if no one had known." "But I actually think it was funny," she said in an interview with PorterEdit.

The newlyweds are still set to celebrate their love with a more formal wedding in Paris, France, this summer.

"We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one," Jonas explained in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar. "It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Friends, Elvis and Ring Pops."

See more of the couple's Vegas wedding in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Joe Jonas Explains Why He and Sophie Turner Are Planning a Second Wedding

Sophie Turner Says Having Joe Jonas By Her Side Is a 'Bit of Comfort' at 'Dark Phoenix' Premiere (Exclusive)

Diplo Says Joe Jonas Has Apologized for Saying He 'Ruined' His Wedding to Sophie Turner

Related Gallery