Joe Jonas is revealing new details about wedding No. 2 with Sophie Turner!

After tying the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas last month, the newlyweds are getting ready to celebrate again with nuptials in Paris, France, this summer.

"We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one," Jonas explains in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar. "It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Friends, Elvis and Ring Pops."

Jonas also opens up about how he knew Turner was "the one," telling the outlet that the Game of Thrones star actually helped him repair his relationships with his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas.

"It encouraged me to see she has such a great relationship with her brothers," he says. "That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, 'I gotta get my s**t together.'"

A source told ET early last month that the lovebirds were planning a bigger ceremony for all their friends and family to attend.

"Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that's exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was," the source said. "The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun. Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year."

ET spoke with Turner earlier this month at the premiere of her latest film, Dark Phoenix, where she explained how lovely it was having Jonas by her side at the star-studded event.

"It's great. It's wonderful. It's nerve-racking, but it's amazing [to have him here]," she gushed. "It's a bit of comfort in an otherwise nerve-racking day."

