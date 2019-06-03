Sounds like everything is now cool between Diplo and Joe Jonas!

Just last week, Jonas said during a guest appearance on U.K.'s Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp radio show that Diplo "ruined" his and Sophie Turner's surprise wedding in Las Vegas last month. But during Monday's On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the DJ said Jonas has since apologized for the comments he made.

"I was talking to Joe today. There was a story that came out that he was, like, mad about me. He called me today to apologize," the 40-year-old producer revealed. "Guess I'm ruining it now because I was going to continue to have beef with him. Pay attention to me and Jonas' beef because I'm coming for him."

The public quickly caught on to Jonas and Turner's "secret" wedding in Sin City when Diplo live streamed the occasion via Instagram on May 1. Jonas previously revealed that Diplo documented the ceremony without their knowledge, but later thought it was all hilarious and "ridiculous."

"I didn't know it was a serious wedding. I didn't even know what was going on," Diplo told Seacrest, laughing. "I was hanging out with him after the Billboard [Music] Awards. I was hanging out with him and just was like, 'This is crazy. Let me record this.' And there was mad people with cameras! I didn't know I was, like, the only person recording this thing."

Diplo also answered the question that's been on everybody's mind since the wedding... why, exactly, was he there?

"I'm glad you asked," he exclaimed. "I have some songs I'm doing with Jonas Brothers. And I'm friends with them."

"We have a song coming out later this summer," he continued. "I've been working on some weird stuff. I've been doing country music. It's kind of a country vibe with them. I did Stagecoach and I launched kind of like a little country project just for fun."

Jonas and Turner's Vegas nuptials (officiated by an Elvis impersonator) were undoubtedly epic, but a source told ET last month that the lovebirds have plans for a bigger wedding in Paris, France, with their family and friends.

"Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that's exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was," the source said. "The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun. Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year."

