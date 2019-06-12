The Jonas Brothers sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Wednesday to dish on their recent reunion, new album and more -- including Joe Jonas' recent bachelor party!

Jimmy led the trio in a game of "Know Your Bro," in which one brother was given soundproof headphones while the other two had to answer a questions about him. Then the headphones came off and the lone Jonas tried to guess his "bros'" responses, Newlywed Game-style.

While the first two rounds of the game led to some silly revelations -- like that Nick has a bigger shoe collection than wife Priyanka Chopra, or that Kevin snuck out of the house and drank "a few beers" before he was of legal age -- the real tea came when Joe put the headphones on and Jimmy asked Nick and Kevin about the wildest thing that happened at their middle brother's recent bachelor party. Joe and Sophie Turner tied the knot in a surprise Vegas ceremony last month, and are planning a second, more formal ceremony in France this summer.

"Where do we start?" Nick wondered, when asked to spill all the tea on the bachelor festivities. "We had the cops on the first night, called on us three times."

"True story," Kevin corroborated. "In Ibiza!"

But the stories didn't end there. "Joe ripped off his shirt in a nightclub, proceeded to rip off two of his friends' shirts," Nick continued. "He took the cardboard box for 1942 Tequila, and somehow cut it into a bandanna, so it just said '1942' across his forehead, and he wore that on a boat all day long."

Surprisingly, Joe was the only one who correctly guessed what his brothers dished about him, despite a fuzzy recollection of his bachelor festivities.

However, when Jimmy asked, "How's the year 1942 for you?," he couldn't help but grimace a little. "Oof. Strong," he admitted.

Meanwhile, Sophie is currently off in Spain celebrating her own bachelorette party with a group of pals -- including her Game of Thrones co-star, maid of honor and BFF Maisie Williams. See more from Turner's colorful celebration in the video below!

