Sophie Turner's bachelorette party has officially begun!

The Game of Thrones star is gearing up for her second wedding to Joe Jonas with a wig-filled trip to Benidorm, Spain. While Turner and her maid of honor, Maisie Williams, haven't posted anything from the big bash on social media, their friends couldn't help but celebrate the festivities with pics of the group's wild adventures. So far, the getaway has included a private jet, McDonald's, plenty of drinks and even more wigs.

"We can't have nice things. The entire plane spilled their McDonald's & drinks on take off," Turner's pal, Blair Noel Croce, wrote on Instagram. "Bless that flight attendant's heart."

See more pics from the epic trip below.

Turner's bachelorette party comes just two weeks after Jonas celebrated his bachelor party in Ibiza. While the couple officially got married in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, a source told ET late last month that Jonas "wanted to celebrate with his friends and family and is doing so on a yacht."

The lovebirds' second wedding is expected to take place this month in France. "We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one," Jonas recently told Harper's Bazaar. "It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Friends, Elvis and Ring Pops."

