It's safe to say, Sophie Turner's dad, Andrew Turner, approved of his daughter marrying Joe Jonas.

The Dark Phoenix star sat down with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their HFPA in Conversations podcast, where she revealed that her father is becoming a fan of the Jonas Brothers after she married the former Disney Channel star.

"He's getting into the Jonas Brothers," she mentioned. "They weren't his demographic, but he's getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic."

"So yeah, my dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of, 'You have to marry a rugby player or a musician,'" Sophie added. "So I got one of them right."

And just like any new newlywed, Turner confessed to still getting used to calling Jonas her "husband."

"I keep going from boyfriend, to fiance, to husband," she said. "I can't figure out what to say! … It's early days but we're very happy."

She also revealed that "home" is New York and London for them. However they have been traveling to Los Angeles a lot and have considered moving.

Meanwhile, Jonas also opened up about how his parents found out that he married Turner in Las Vegas online.

"They did find out online," he revealed during an interview on SiriusXM. "Well, in my mind, you know, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, 'Look, this is not the most important day' There’s an important day, I mean, I'll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, this is just whoever's in town."

However, it wasn't whoever was just in Sin City, as fans found out in real time about the surprise wedding when Diplo live streamed the entire ceremony on Instagram.

The couple is still expected to have a formal wedding in France this summer. The Game of Thrones actress is gearing up for her second celebration and recently went on her bachelorette.

See her fun outing in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Joe Jonas Fawns Over Sophie Turner's First 'Vogue' Cover -- See the Pics!

Sophie Turner Kicks Off Bachelorette Party With Maisie Williams and Wig-Filled Festivities -- See the Pics!

Joe Jonas' Parents Found Out About His & Sophie Turner's Surprise Vegas Wedding Online

Related Gallery