Joe Jonas is a lucky guy and he knows it!

Sophie Turner took to Instagram on Saturday to share her Vogue China cover -- the first time the Game of Thrones star has landed a cover for the iconic fashion publication -- and her newlywed husband couldn't help but gush in the comments.

"I’m on my first Vogue cover and I’ve never been more honored. Thank you so much to @voguechina for having me and @angelica_cheung for dealing with me and my migraines!" the 23-year-old actress captioned the cover, as well as three other snaps from the shoot. "I’m beyond honored and excited ♥️♥️♥️."

It didn't take long after posting for Jonas to comment, "SWEET BABY JESUS 😍."

It's no surprise that love is in the air for the pair, who officially tied the knot in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, and is now planning a second wedding expected to take place this month in France.

Turner just recently kicked off her bachelorette party by wigging out in Benidorm, Spain, with friends including her maid of honor and TV sister Maisie Williams.

Watch the video below for more on the festivities.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Sophie Turner Kicks Off Bachelorette Party With Maisie Williams and Wig-Filled Festivities -- See the Pics!

Joe Jonas' Parents Found Out About His & Sophie Turner's Surprise Vegas Wedding Online

Joe Jonas Nearly Kissed Sophie Turner's 'GoT' Double Thinking It Was Her

Related Gallery