Game of Thrones did such a good job casting Sophie Turner's double that they fooled her husband, Joe Jonas!

During a Thursday interview with Nova's Smallzy's Surgery, Turner revealed that Jonas nearly kissed her double, Megan Parkinson, on the set of Game of Thrones, mistaking her for his ladylove.

"On Game of Thrones actually, I had a photo double that people would do double takes at because she looked so much like me. It was insane," she recalled. "Even Joe went up to her at one point and tried to give her a kiss and he was like 'Oh, Sorry! Sorry, it's not Sophie, wrong one!'"

Turner said they didn't run into the same issue with her X-Men: Dark Phoenix stunt double. "They don't really look like me. First of all, they are much fitter, have much more muscle and just better looking aesthetically in general," she said with a laugh.

The actress isn't opposed to pulling a little trickery on set. During her Wednesday appearance on Conan, Turner shared that she and GoT co-star Maisie Williams would try to trick the cast and crew into thinking they were dating.

"We fully knew [that people thought we were together]. We played into it. We did," Turner explained of her close relationship with Williams. "So on the set, we would kind of do the scene then try and kiss each other in the middle of the scene and see if anyone would react."



"It's Game of Thrones, so incest is so normal that they were like, 'All right, that's fine,'" she continued. "It was probably the most tame thing that happened on the show, actually."

