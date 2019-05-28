Jason Momoa is looking back fondly at his days on the set of Game of Thrones.

Over the weekend, the 39-year-old leading man, who played Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) husband, Khal Drogo, early on in the mega-hit series, posted a photo of himself happily lying in the back of a van. In the image's caption, he shared the touching circumstances behind the moment, which illuminate how far the actor has come in his career.

"So homesick. Looking through my phone I found this," he wrote, perhaps writing from the set of Dune, which is currently filming in Budapest and Jordan. "Off the road some quiet parking lot in Donegal. It was an amazing simple moment with my best friend @captainriff 📸 While filming GOT we had a lil break We were [too] broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness."

"Turns out it's perfect everywhere," he continued. "So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most. I still miss my family. Been a long road and I feel like I'm just getting started. On the roam Needs to go home. Ps I'll ask Brian for more pics he's got the gold. Aloha j."

Like fans everywhere, Momoa caught the finale of the HBO series last week. But, as an alumnus of the show, he decided to record his reaction to the episode, revealing his visceral reactions to the big moments as the show came to an end. Among them was the death of Dany at the hands of Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

"F**k you! F**k you, punk!" the actor shouted at the camera while watching this scene. Later, when viewers discovered that Snow was once again headed back to the North to join the Night's Watch, Momoa commented, "Let me get this s**t straight. You're going back to what the f**k you did in the first place and you killed Khaleesi. Oh my god… We're gonna go to the bars and we're gonna get in a fight."

Prior to season eight's release, Clarke revealed that she coped with two brain aneurysms in the past, which led to multiple surgeries. At the premiere of the last season of GoT, Momoa spoke with ET about watching his co-star undergo that ordeal and how she handled it.

"I've kind of been a part of that whole situation for a very long time, so we've had so many scares and trying to find the right way to come out and help," he shared. "I just think it's beautiful that... she's so brave in helping the world and trying to raise awareness."

The Frontier star added: "I'm very sad, because we almost lost her the first time. So, I love her to bits and she's here and she's going to do great things with it and teach the world."

See more Game of Thrones updates down below.

